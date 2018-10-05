Patriots’ Patrick Chung Has Sweet Celebration After Picking Off Andrew Luck

FOXBORO, Mass — Patrick Chung made a nice interception Thursday night, but that hardly was the highlight.
With less than 40 seconds remaining in the first half of the New England Patriots’ Week 5 tilt with the Colts, Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck rushed a pass after getting hurried by Adrian Clayborn, with Chung stepping up and picking it off.
Chung capped off his interception with a pretty impressive celebration, complete with a little help from teammate Duron Harmon.
Here’s Chung’s interception:
Perfectly executed from start to finish.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
