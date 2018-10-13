Patriots Players Wish Red Sox Well Ahead Of ALCS Game 1 Vs. Astros

The baseball world will have its eyes on Fenway Park on Saturday as the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros will meet for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

You can bet the New England Patriots will be watching, too.

Ahead of Saturday’s series opener, Patriots players took time to wish the Red Sox good luck. Some of the messages were rather standard, while others were… more interesting.

Exhibits A and B:

“Good luck Red Sox, kick some butt out there while we are too,” Rob Gronkowski said.

“Sockies, we need you guys to do this,” Julian Edelman said. “It’s going to be very important for us as a city, as one.

“Joe Kelly, see you on the sticks. Brock, cycle, we want another one. And Price, let’s go buddy, we need you.”

You can watch the the Pats wish the Sox well in the video below:

We’re not sure what “see you on the sticks” means, but we’re going to guess it has something to do with video games.

In any event, New Englanders are going to be treated to one heck of a good sports weekend. The Boston Bruins kick things off Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings, with the Red Sox capping things off with ALCS Game 1 in the evening. As for Sunday, both the Red Sox and the Patriots will be in action, with the Sox facing the Astros in Game 2 and the Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”

So get in your cardio exercises now, sports fans, because you’ll probably spend the rest of your weekend putting a huge dent in your couch.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images