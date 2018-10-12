Patriots Practice Report: Chris Hogan Returns, Expected To Play Vs. Chiefs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Chris Hogan was back on the field Friday for the New England Patriots’ final practice ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hogan was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a thigh injury and sat out Thursday’s session. The injury isn’t expected to sideline him for Sunday’s contest, however, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Chris Hogan needed treatment and rest for a thigh injury yesterday when he missed the walkthrough, but a source said Hogan is expected to be cleared in time for Sunday night. His return today is more good news in that regard. https://t.co/zvtEJsHlQA — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 12, 2018

Hogan has played in all five games for the Patriots this season but has struggled to produce, catching just 11 passes on 19 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice. Their final injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

