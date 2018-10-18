Patriots Practice Report: Marcus Cannon (Concussion) Again Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Marcus Cannon missed his second consecutive New England Patriots practice Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears in doubt.

Cannon, the Patriots’ starting right tackle, is recovering from a concussion that knocked him out of last week’s 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the only player not spotted at Thursday’s session, which was conducted in full pads.

Marcus Cannon (concussion) is absent from practice again today. Everyone else is here. Patriots in full pads on a chilly afternoon in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/3AgFiccHYt — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2018

If Cannon is not cleared to return before this weekend, swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle likely would start in his place against a Bears defense that includes All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack. Waddle’s lone start this season came in Week 2 when Cannon missed the Patriots’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury.

The Patriots will hold one additional practice Friday on the fields outside Gillette Stadium before traveling to Chicago for Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images