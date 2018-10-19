Patriots Practice Report: Marcus Cannon Looking Doubtful To Play Week 7

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their third practice of the week Friday afternoon, and starting right tackle Marcus Cannon remained absent as he recovers from a concussion suffered Sunday night.

It’s looking more and more likely top backup offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle will start in Cannon’s place Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears.

Waddle will face a tough task of blocking Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack in Week 7. Mack is dealing with an ankle injury that could slow him down in the game, however.

Waddle faced off against Mack last season while the outside linebacker still was on the Oakland Raiders. Waddle let up two quarterback hits and a hurry in that game. Former Patriots offensive tackle Cameron Fleming let up a sack to Mack.

Everyone else on the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad were present and accounted for in practice Friday.

