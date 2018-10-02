Patriots Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski (Ankle) Absent Ahead Of Thursday Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tight end Rob Gronkowski was absent at the start of Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice, putting his status for Thursday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in doubt.

Gronkowski left Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury and was listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s hypothetical injury report.

Tuesday’s practice was a non-padded walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats. Cornerback Eric Rowe and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle also were not spotted.

Rowe has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Waddle has played in all four games this season and was not listed on Monday’s injury report.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts and defensive tackle Adam Butler both were present after exiting Sunday’s game with injuries. Wide receiver Julian Edelman also practiced for the first time since returning from his four-game suspension.

Julian Edelman is back (and much smaller than Trent Brown). pic.twitter.com/vUWPYtnTnV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 2, 2018

