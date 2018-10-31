Patriots Practice Report: Sony Michel, Dont’a Hightower Present As Pats Prep For Packers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ first practice of Green Bay Packers week was a non-padded walkthrough, with players taking the field Wednesday in helmets and sweats.

The nature of the practice made taking exact attendance difficult, but running back Sony Michel, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon all were present after sitting out Monday night’s 25-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Michel, who injured his knee in the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears, had returned to practice Saturday before sitting out Monday’s contest.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts participated, as well, after briefly leaving the game with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman and right guard Shaq Mason were not spotted during the brief portion of practice that was open to reporters.

Mason left the Bills game with a calf injury and did not return. Edelman played the full game, catching nine passes on 10 targets for 104 yards in his best performance of the season, but was slow to get up after a few plays.

“I’m feeling good,” Edelman said after the game. “We just played a Monday night football game, which always can be a battle — a division game on the road against a tough opponent. So everyone’s got bumps and bruises. It’s the NFL.”

The 6-2 Patriots are preparing to host the 3-3-1 Packers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

