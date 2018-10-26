Patriots Practice Report: Sony Michel, Eric Rowe Unlikely To Play Vs. Bills

It appears unlikely running back Sony Michel and cornerback Eric Rowe will suit up for Monday night’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Michel and Rowe both were absent from Friday’s New England Patriots walkthrough, according to reporters on the scene. Neither has practiced since leaving last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears with knee and groin injuries, respectively.

Michel, who missed the entire preseason and Week 1 with a knee ailment, reportedly avoided serious injury and is considered week to week. The severity of Rowe’s injury is unclear, but he already has missed three games this season and eight games last season with a groin issue.

Every other Patriots player was present at Friday’s practice, including tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle), left tackle Trent Brown (ankle) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee).

Gronkowski, Brown and Hightower all were limited Thursday, as were offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), defensive end John Simon (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle/knee).

The Patriots are scheduled to hold one more practice Saturday morning before departing for Buffalo.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images