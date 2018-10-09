Patriots Practice Report: Two Players Return; New Running Back Arrives

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance Tuesday as they returned to the practice field ahead of their Sunday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown and defensive end John Simon both were present during the portion of practice that was open to media members after exiting last Thursday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts with injuries.

The Patriots also had one new player on hand: an unidentified running back wearing No. 37. This player, who likely was signed to fill the vacancy on New England’s practice squad, was used as a stand-in for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a defensive line drill early in practice.

There’s a new No. 37 here. Appears to be a practice squad running back (Pats had an open prax squad spot). Here he is imitating Patrick Mahomes’ mobility in a D-line drill. pic.twitter.com/6L9OR68H2L — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 9, 2018

Cornerback Eric Rowe was present after missing the last three games with a groin injury. He has not played since Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been limited in practice.

Running back Kenjon Barner also practiced after re-signing with the team Monday.

Per NFL rules, the Patriots are not required to release an injury report Tuesday.

