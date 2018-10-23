Patriots Share Video Of Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Bears

There was plenty of reason for excitement after the New England Patriots managed to grind out a 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Pats climbed to 5-2 with the victory, fighting off a Bears comeback to earn their fourth straight victory.

Although there were plenty of lapses and things to improve on, much has been clicking for the Patriots, and going on the road and getting a win at Soldier Field was another good stepping stone toward reaching their ultimate goal.

After the win, cameras caught some of the team’s celebration in the locker room. Among the highlights were Robert Kraft and Kyle Van Noy exchanging compliments, and Tom Brady giving some attaboys to Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Shaq Mason, among others. You also can see part of what head coach Bill Belichick and team captain Matthew Slater had to say to the team.

(You can watch the video here)

The Patriots now will look to keep things rolling with a Monday night matchup on the road against the lowly Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

