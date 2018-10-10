Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Sheds Light On Jalen Ramsey ‘Zone’ Diss

Jalen Ramsey has done more than his fair share of trash talking over the past few months, but he got a little taste of his own medicine Wednesday, courtesy of Stephon Gilmore.

The New England Patriots cornerback threw some shade at the Jacksonville Jaguars star when he told WEEI’s “Zolak and Bertrand” that defensive backs that talk a lot of trash are “mostly of a zone guy.”

Ramsey, who universally is known as one of the best corners in the NFL, has fired shots at a number of offensive stars lately, with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill being the latest recipient last week.

Gilmore was asked about his shot at Ramsey after Wednesday’s practice, and the South Carolina product didn’t shy away from his remarks.

“You have a little bit more energy when you are playing zone,” Gilmore told WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “You don’t really have a guy you’re lining up against, so it’s just how it is.”

The 28-year-old acknowledged Ramsey’s talent, but Gilmore reiterated that it’s easier to talk trash when you are playing zone and aren’t going 1-on-1 for large portions of the game.

“No, I think he is a good player, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But it is easier to talk when you’re doing that.”

We’re sure Ramsey will have this tacked on his bulletin board should the Patriots and Jags meet in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images