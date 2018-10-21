Patriots Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

One of Week 7’s most intriguing matchups will take place Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The 3-2 Chicago Bears, led by an occasionally dominant defense, will host Tom Brady and the 4-2 New England Patriots. The Bears are looking to rebound from a disappointing Week 6 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Patriots will look to keep things rolling after a thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Bears:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images