Patriots Vs. Bears Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 7 Matchup

The New England Patriots will face a stiff challenge Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The 4-2 Patriots are on the road facing the 3-2 Chicago Bears, who boast one of the NFL’s top defenses. New England is coming off a thrilling Week 6 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Bears are looking to rebound from a disappointing road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

We’ve got you covered for this intriguing Week 7 matchup, with Former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Courtney Cox to preview Pats-Bears in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 11 a.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

