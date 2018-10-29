Patriots Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The New England Patriots will try to extend their win streak to five games during a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the rival Buffalo Bills to close Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season.
The Patriots have scored 30-plus points in each game of their active win streak, and there’s a good chance this scoring outburst continues against a horrible Bills team that sits at the bottom of the AFC East division.
Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Bills:
Start Time: Monday, Oct. 29, at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images
