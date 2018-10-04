Patriots Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The New England Patriots avoided disaster and evened their record to 2-2 with a convincing 38-7 win over the rival Miami Dolphins last week.

The Pats will kick off Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium in a matchup between teams that know each other well. The Colts, however, will be without their top receiver, T.Y. Hilton, which should hurt the Indy passing attack led by quarterback Andrew Luck.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are getting their best receiver back in the lineup. Julian Edelman will make his season debut after serving a four-game suspension.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Colts:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images