Patriots Vs. Colts Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 5 Matchup

Can the New England Patriots start their first winning streak of the 2018 NFL season?

The Patriots, who won their season opener against the Houston Texans, suffered back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroits Lions before bouncing back this past Sunday with a blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins. Now, they’ll welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Gillette Stadium on Thursday night in the hopes of finding some consistency.

New England (2-2) holds a distinct advantage over Indianapolis (1-3) on paper, but games aren’t won on paper. And there still are a bunch of questions surrounding the Pats, especially with Rob Gronkowski battling an ankle injury this week, Josh Gordon still getting acclimated in New England’s offense and Julian Edelman returning from a four-game suspension after missing all of last season, too.

Fortunately, our trio of NESN experts is ready to break down everything you need to know about the Week 5 matchup, as former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to preview Pats-Colts in our “Pregame Chat” show.

Be sure to check out the show, beginning at 6 p.m. ET, in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images