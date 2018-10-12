Patriots Week 6 Status: Chris Hogan’s Participation In Practice Upgraded

FOXBORO, Mass. — The odds of New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan playing Sunday night have increased.

Hogan, who didn’t practice Thursday, was limited in Friday’s session. Hogan is one of nine Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the full list:

QUESTIONABLE

DT Malcom Brown (knee)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

The Chiefs ruled out safety Eric Murray and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas. Chiefs safety Eric Berry and outside linebacker Justin Houston are doubtful to play while outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon is questionable. Murray has been filling in for Berry, who has yet to play this season.

Rowe and Grissom didn’t play last Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. They both have been limited all week.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images