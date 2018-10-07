Pedro Martinez Offers Advice To David Price After Latest Playoff Disaster

There’s no sugarcoating it: David Price has been awful in the postseason.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander suffered another playoff clunker Saturday night, surrendering three runs in just 1 2/3 innings in Boston’s 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park. Price now is 0-9 with a 6.03 ERA as a starter in the playoffs — numbers that speak for themselves.

So, what — if anything — can Price do to turn things around in October?

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez, for one, has some ideas. Here’s what the Baseball Hall of Famer had to say after watching the Yankees even the ALDS at one game apiece:

When you face teams like the Yanks you have to try something different and reinvent yourself as a pitcher. David Price has to leave the comfort zone and use a different pitching pattern — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 7, 2018

I remembered when I had to face an Astros team back in the day. I wanted to try to get them out with my 97-98 fastball but they were fastball hitters. I changed the pattern, did something different, let go of my fastball ego and it worked. Trying something different it’s good — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 7, 2018

Price is going to need to have a moment to his own and seize himself from the top of the mound and say to each hitter he’ll face: are you better than I am? And prove that they aren’t. He has good enough stuff to beat any major league hitter — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 7, 2018

Does Martinez have a point? Maybe.

The problem, however, is that Price already has reinvented himself. The 33-year-old no longer has the fastball velocity he boasted during his prime, and as a result has prioritized a low-90s cutter and increased the usage of his off-speed pitches.

A similar reinvention worked for Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester — but that’s Jon Lester. And although it clearly worked for Price during the regular season (16-7, 3.58 ERA), the postseason is an entirely different animal. Facing the Yankees on a Saturday night in October is not the same as facing the Baltimore Orioles on a Saturday afternoon in July.

Price still is talented enough to succeed in the postseason, however. He and the Red Sox just hope he gets another chance to break through.

The Yankees and the Red Sox will meet Monday night for Game 3 of the ALDS. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

