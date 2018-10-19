Pedro Martinez Praises David Price For Picking Up Red Sox In Win Vs. Astros

Pedro Martinez knows a big-time performance when he sees one, and David Price delivered just that Thursday night.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander twirled a gem in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. On three days rest, Price struck out nine in six scoreless innings, earning his first career postseason win as a starter and punching the Red Sox’s ticket to the World Series.

After the win, Martinez lauded Price for lifting his team and stepping up in place of ailing ace Chris Sale who was unable to make the Game 5 start due to a stomach illness.

David Price proved that he is a man to be trusted. The fact that he saw Chris Sale hurting gave him an extra push to take the load for the team, the fan base and for the city of Boston — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 19, 2018

Well said, Pedro.

The Red Sox will face the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, with Game 1 taking place at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images