Pedro Martinez Shouts Out Red Sox After 16-1 Blowout Of Yankees In ALDS Game 3

The Boston Red Sox busted out the whoopin’ stick Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

With their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees tied at one game apiece, the Sox busted out 18 hits in a 16-1 blowout of the Yankees during Game 3 on Monday night.

Boston jumped on Yankees ace Luis Severino for six runs in two-plus innings, and led 10-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.

After the game, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez was fired up about his former club’s beatdown of their hated rival.

Boston will look to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 on Tuesday and head to the American League Championship Series to face the Houston Astros.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images