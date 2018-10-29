Pedro Martinez Went Nuts After Red Sox Clinched 2018 World Series Title

David Ortiz wasn’t the only Boston Red Sox legend who was fired up watching his former team clinch the 2018 World Series title.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Sunday night, capping off a historic season with the franchise’s fourth title since 2004.

And Pedro Martinez couldn’t contain himself.

The former Red Sox ace posted a video to Twitter of his celebration after Chris Sale made Manny Machado look absolutely foolish for the final out of the game, and it didn’t disappoint, as the Cy Young winner busted out some special dance moves and flexed his muscles in celebration of Boston’s championship.

You can watch Martinez’s celebration video here.

Boston undoubtedly was the best team all season long and one of the best in Major League Baseball history. From manager Alex Cora on down, the Red Sox approached each game with the preparation, desire and relentlessness of a team driven by the pursuit of greatness.

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images