Pelicans Coach Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis For Anyone, Even Beyonce

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis might be the most talented player in the NBA, and he’s among the favorites to win the 2018-19 MVP Award. So it comes as no surprise that the Pelicans don’t have any interest in trading the All-Star center, despite the trade rumors involving him in recent seasons.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked about Davis on Monday, and he had some interesting comments on the big man’s trade value.

To be clear, Alvin was setting this quote up with the fact that he thought AD was the best player in the league and he quantified that with the being able to trade him for anyone. Hit us with the “don’t twist my words” in the middle of this. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 15, 2018

Wow, not even Beyonce? AD’s trade value must be through the roof.

In all seriousness, there’s no reason for New Orleans to trade Davis right now. The Pelicans have a playoff-caliber roster, even with DeMarcus Cousins leaving in free agency. They also have Davis signed for three more seasons — he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 — so there’s no rush to make a deal.

There’s still time to build a winner around Davis in New Orleans, but the Pelicans need to accelerate the process soon.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images