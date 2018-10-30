People’s United Bank Goal Of The Month: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Month

It’s been quite a month for the Boston Bruins.

The team looks to close out October on a high note Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and improve their 6-3-2 record.

The first line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have dominated the league in the first month of action, accumulating 44 points. Pastrnak leads the team in goals with Bergeron just behind him with seven.

As exciting as that line and team as a whole has been this season, Bruins’ fans now have even more to be excited about because NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from the past month. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1:David Pastrnak’s 10th Goal Of Season Vs. Senators

David Pastrnak was able to score twice for Boston during its 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 23. Brad Marchand dangled the puck through the slot, dished it off to Pastrnak who hammered it home.

Goal 2: Zdeno Chara’s Slapshot Vs. Flyers

The 41-year-old scored his first of two against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Bruins’ 3-0 win Oct. 25. Danton Heinen got the puck to the captain before Chara unloaded a rocket from the point to beat Brian Elliott.

Goal 3: David Krejci’s Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Senators

With the B’s tied at one goal apiece against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 23, David Krejci gave his team the lead. Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff, passed it off to David Pastrnak who faked out Sens goalie Craig Anderson. Krejci got the puck and scored on a wide-open net for the 2-1 lead.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules (https://nesn.com/goal-of-the-month-official-rules/). Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a chance to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live in studio.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images