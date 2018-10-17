Peyton Manning To Host NFL ‘Detail’ Show, Join Kobe Bryant’s Franchise

Peyton Manning finally is coming to ESPN.

The sports media giant announced Wednesday in a statement the NFL legend will star in a football edition of “Detail,” the show Kobe Bryant launched earlier this year in which superstar athletes break down film of recent games in order to inform and entertain the audience. Manning will host and write the eight football episodes of “Detail,” and NFL Films and Bryant’s Granity Studios will collaborate with the former NFL quarterback on each show.

“I’ve always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show,” Manning said in ESPN’s press release. “I’m honored to help expand Kobe’s Detail to a football audience.”

Bryant welcomed Manning to the “Detail” family Wednesday via Twitter.

Excited to welcome #18 himself – Peyton Manning – to the Detail franchise on ESPN+. He’ll break down eight NFL games this season. Catch the first one tomorrow. #GOAT https://t.co/RYzuyxHJNX — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) October 17, 2018

Bryant said Manning is the first athlete he called when ESPN and Granity Studios decided to expand the “Detail” franchise in its second season into football and UFC.

“Peyton was my first call to be the NFL athlete due to his unrelenting preparation and study of his craft,” Bryant said. “The next generation of football players will learn first-hand how one of the greatest players of all time objectively breaks down a game. It’s the ultimate film session for anyone who wants to learn and improve.”

Manning retired from the NFL in March 2016 after 18 seasons. ESPN had courted him to its “Monday Night Football” broadcast team as an analyst, but he declined an offer reportedly worth more than $10 million per year.

The first episode of Manning’s Detail will be available Thursday (October 18) on ESPN+ and takes a look at Josh Rosen’s Week 7 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings. Ensuing episodes will be available on ESPN+ on a weekly or bi-weekly basis through the remainder of the NFL season.

