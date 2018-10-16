Playmaker Media Powers New NESN Live Streaming Platform

October 16, 2018 – NESN, the television home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, and Playmaker Media recently re-launched an updated version of NESNgo, the network’s in-market live streaming platform that offers NESN’s award-winning sports programming to NESN subscribers. The service is available via the updated NESNgo app in the iOS and Android app stores and online at nesngo.com.

Playmaker will provide end-to-end technology for live streaming of all NESN programming in the network’s home territory (New England except Fairfield Country, CT) including all Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox games. NESNgo will continue to provide fans 24/7 live streams of both NESN and NESNplus including today’s Red Sox pre and post-game shows before and after the American League Championship Series game #3 beginning at 4:00 PM.

Playmaker Media, owned by NBC Sports Group and operated by NBC Sports Digital, delivers direct-to-consumer live streaming and video-on-demand solutions for major sports leagues, professional team franchises, regional and national sports broadcasting networks, and other premium rights holders of live-event content.

Since NESN launched in-market streaming back in May of 2017, NESNgo has risen to become the #1 streaming regional sports network in baseball and hockey.

“Playmaker Media delivers a best-in-class streaming experience,” said Sean McGrail, NESN President and CEO. “We are pleased to offer this updated app so that Red Sox and Bruins fans don’t miss any of the action when at home or on the go.”

“Playmaker Media couldn’t be more excited to start our new partnership with NESN,” said Eric Black, SVP and CTO, NBC Sports Digital and Playmaker Media. “Being associated with great brands such as the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins along with the Fenway Sports Group complements Playmaker’s expertise in delivering high-quality, turnkey, end-to-end video streaming and application development, in one of America’s best sports markets.”

Over 80% of NESN’s home territory subscribers can access NESNgo by using their existing TV service provider username and password. A complete list of participating NESN distributors is available at NESNgo.com.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About Playmaker Media

A company owned by NBC Sports Group and operated by NBC Sports Digital, Playmaker Media launched in May 2016 to provide end-to-end video support service for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions. Since its launch, Playmaker Media has streamed tens of thousands of sports events that air across NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Telemundo, NBCUniverso and six NBC Sports Regional Networks, including the record-setting FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LII and the PyeongChang and Rio Olympics. Playmaker provided streaming support for NBC News’ 2016 election coverage and also powers NASCAR’s global direct-to-consumers NASCAR TrackPass product that provides live, season-long coverage of NASCAR to 122 different nations. In addition, Playmaker provides end-to-end, video delivery and OTT services for Mexican soccer powerhouse FC Deportivo Guadalajara better known as Chivas; and is charged with video delivery for Formula One’s new, global OTT product F1 TV.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images