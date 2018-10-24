PSG Vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Napoli aims to increase its lead atop Group C of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League when it visits the Parc des Princes for a tough matchup with European superpower Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli leads the group with four points, one ahead of PSG. The French side will be leaning on its superstar forwards, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, to score goals against a talented, rigid Napoli defense.

Here’s how and when to watch Napoli vs. PSG online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports