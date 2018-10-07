Raiders Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

Two AFC West teams desperate for a win will clash in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Chargers host the rival Raiders.

The Raiders finally got their first win of the season last week against the Cleveland Browns, while the Chargers barely held on to beat the San Francisco 49ers to even their record at 2-2.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Chargers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images