Rajon Rondo Gives Scathing Critique Of Chris Paul, Claims He’s ‘A Horrible Teammate’

Rajon Rondo isn’t done talking about Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard and Paul got into an altercation during Saturday night’s game at Staples Center, and the incident resulted in Rondo getting suspended for three games and Paul for two. Rondo allegedly spit in Paul’s face before shoves and punches were attempted.

Rondo, speaking to ESPN on Tuesday, didn’t hold back when asked about CP3.

Rondo is making claims 👀 pic.twitter.com/pkyM9cXPw7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2018

Rondo vs. Paul wasn’t the only incident during Saturday’s game in Los Angeles. Rondo’s girlfriend and Paul’s wife reportedly got into a “verbal confrontation” as well.

The next game between the Rockets and Lakers, scheduled for Dec. 13 in Houston, will be one to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images