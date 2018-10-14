Rams Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Denver Broncos have lost three straight games after an impressive 2-0 start to the season, and their troubles could worsen Sunday at home against the undefeated Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, at 5-0, are one of two unbeaten teams remaining (the Kansas City Chiefs are the other) in the NFL. Los Angeles is dealing with injuries to key players on both sides of the ball, but the Rams are catching the Broncos at the right time.

Will the Rams beat the Broncos and the mile high elevation?

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Broncos:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports