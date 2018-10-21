Rams Vs. Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

The Week 7 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers looked like a potential thriller before the season, but Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3 has made this game much less appealing.

Still, this is a divisional game, and the NFC West has produced several exciting games already this season. And let’s not forget the Rams are trying to remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL with a 6-0 record entering Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. 49ers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports