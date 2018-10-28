Rams Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

nesn_fubo_nfl network=”FOX”]

The Los Angeles Rams, with a 7-0 record, are the only undefeated team remaining entering Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season, and they have a tough matchup at home Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are 4-2-1 and sit atop a very competitive NFC North division. A win for Aaron Rodgers and Co. would make a statement to the league and the NFC that the Packers still are a contender to take seriously.

This matchup has game of the week written all over it.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Rams:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images