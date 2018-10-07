Rams Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks have won back-to-back games after a disappointing 0-2 start, but their streak will face a stiff test Sunday when they host the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are 4-0 and arguably the best team in the NFL after an impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings on “Thursday Night Football.” The Seahawks do have a strong home field advantage, so we’ll see if the “12th Man” rises to the occasion.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Seahawks:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports