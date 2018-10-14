Ravens Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Tennessee Titans have a slim lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South, and they face a tough test in Week 6 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans have a plus-1 point differential through five games, and that’s the worst mark of any division leader. The Ravens present a challenge because of their talented defense, which has given up the second-fewest points in the league (77).

Here’s how and when to watch Ravens vs. Titans:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images