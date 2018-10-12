Red Sox ALCS Press Conference: Chris Sale, Alex Cora Discuss Game 1

After his surprise relief appearance in the series-clinching game Tuesday, Chris Sale will be back in a much more familiar position Saturday: as a starter.

Sale will take the ball for the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. He and Red Sox manager Alex Cora will speak to the media on Friday afternoon about their plans for the ALCS, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

