The Boston Red Sox are in the American League Championship Series, and their two best players are set to take the podium.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are scheduled to meet with the media on Friday, a day ahead of their Game 1 tilt with the Houston Astros. NESN and NESN.com will carry both players’ press conferences live.

Watch Betts and Martinez’s comments in the video above, starting at roughly 1:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images