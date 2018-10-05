Red Sox ALDS Roster: Here’s What Sox Are Going With Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have released their American League Division Series roster, and there’s not much in the way of surprises.
Boston manager Alex Cora will carry 11 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders for the team’s best-of-five series against the New York Yankees.
Here’s the full roster.
PITCHERS
Nathan Eovaldi
Rick Porcello
David Price
Matt Barnes
Steven Wright
Chris Sale
Craig Kimbrel
Brandon Workman
Joe Kelly
Eduardo Rodriguez
Ryan Brasier
CATCHERS
Sandy Leon
Christian Vazquez
Blake Swihart
INFIELDERS
Xander Bogaerts
Ian Kinsler
Rafael Devers
Brock Holt
Mitch Moreland
Steve Pearce
Eduardo Nunez
OUTFIELDERS
Andrew Benintendi
Jackie Bradley Jr.
J.D. Martinez
Mookie Betts
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
