Red Sox ALDS Roster: Here’s What Sox Are Going With Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have released their American League Division Series roster, and there’s not much in the way of surprises.

Boston manager Alex Cora will carry 11 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders for the team’s best-of-five series against the New York Yankees.

Here’s the full roster.

PITCHERS

Nathan Eovaldi

Rick Porcello

David Price

Matt Barnes

Steven Wright

Chris Sale

Craig Kimbrel

Brandon Workman

Joe Kelly

Eduardo Rodriguez

Ryan Brasier

CATCHERS

Sandy Leon

Christian Vazquez

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS

Xander Bogaerts

Ian Kinsler

Rafael Devers

Brock Holt

Mitch Moreland

Steve Pearce

Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS

Andrew Benintendi

Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.D. Martinez

Mookie Betts

