Red Sox ALDS Start Times: When Sox Will Play Games 1 And 2 At Fenway Park

If you’ve got tickets to Games 1 or 2 of the American League Division Series, we have some news you’ve been waiting to hear.

We still don’t know who the Red Sox will play Friday, but we do know when they’ll play.

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the start times for Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS (both games will be broadcast on TBS).

Friday, Oct. 5: Oakland Athletics/New York Yankees at Red Sox, 7:32 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 6: Oakland Athletics/New York Yankees at Red Sox, 8:15 p.m. ET

MLB will announce start times for the rest of the series at a later time.

The Yankees host the A’s in the American League Wild Card game on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images