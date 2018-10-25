Red Sox Approaching 2-Out RBI Record They Set In 2004 MLB Playoffs

There were a lot of reasons why the Boston Red Sox won the 2004 World Series, and clutch two-out hitting with runners in scoring position was a major one.

That same success in clutch situations is fueling the 2018 version of the Red Sox, who on Wednesday night took a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series with a 4-2 Game 2 win at Fenway Park.

Check out this interesting stat from NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich. The Sox are approaching a record they set during their historic 2004 run.

Most RBIs in a postseason with runners in scoring position, 2 outs: 1. 2004 Red Sox, 36

2. 1997 Indians, 33

3. 2007 Red Sox, 32

t4. 2018 Red Sox, 31 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 25, 2018

The Red Sox collected four RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs in Game 2. Here’s a rundown:

— J.D. Martinez drives in Xander Bogaerts with a single in the second inning to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

— Steve Pearces earns an RBI with a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning to tie the score 2-2.

— Martinez hits a 2-RBI single, scoring Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, as Boston takes a 4-2 advantage.

The Red Sox have shown tremendous plate discipline throughout the season, so it’s not a huge surprise that they’ve been able to come up clutch in two-out situations. Dodgers pitchers need to buckle down and win more of these two-out matchups or this series, which shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday night, could be over in short order.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images