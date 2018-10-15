Red Sox’s Bullpen Comes Up Big In 7-5 ALCS Game 2 Victory Over Astros

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has been criticized all season — and for good reason.

But man, did Boston’s relievers ever come up big Sunday night.

Red Sox starter David Price lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his team’s 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox’s bullpen took over from there, and held the Astros to just one run over the final 4 1/3 innings.

Yes, Craig Kimbrel struggled in the ninth, but Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Rick Porcello all came up big in the win at Fenway Park.

To watch NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Jim Rice break down the bullpen’s performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images