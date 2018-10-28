Red Sox-Dodgers Lineup: David Price Gets Ball With World Series Title In Sight

Will the Boston Red Sox be spraying champagne Sunday night or can the Los Angeles Dodgers book their return trip to Fenway Park?

The Red Sox erased a four-run lead in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night, exploding for nine runs in the final three innings to grab a 9-6 win and take a 3-1 series lead in the Fall Classic.

With a championship within their grasp, the Red Sox will trot out a similar lineup to the one that did damage in Game 4. J.D. Martinez will once again get the nod in right field with Mookie Betts in center, Andrew Benintendi in left and Jackie Bradley Jr. beginning the game on the bench.

While ace Chris Sale was expected to be the Game 5 starter, manager Alex Cora has instead elected to give the ball to left-hander David Price and save Sale for a potential Game 6.

LA, on the other hand, will have ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound as they look to extend the series and their season for another game.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Dodgers Game 5:

BOSTON RED SOX (3-1)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (2018 playoffs: 2-1, 4.26 ERA)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (1-3)

David Freese, 1B

Josh Turner, 3B

Kike Hernandez, CF

Manny Machado, SS

Max Muncy, 2B

Yasiel Puig, RF

Chris Taylor, LF

Austin Barnes, C

Clayton Kershaw, LHP (2018 playoffs: 2-2, 3.91 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images