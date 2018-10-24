Red Sox Fans Beyond Relieved As J.D. Martinez Avoids Injury In Game 1

That sound you just heard? The entire Boston Red Sox fanbase letting out a collective sigh of relief.

Red Sox fans were left a bit uneasy in the third inning of Tuesday night’s World Series Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After J.D. Martinez drilled a go-ahead RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, Fenway Park fell fairly quiet after the slugger experienced some discomfort following an awkward rounding of second base.

Luckily for Martinez and the Red Sox, it appears the 2018 All-Star avoided injury, as game action was restored after a brief meeting with the team trainer and some light jogging.

As you can imagine, Boston fans were relieved once it became clear that Martinez was OK.

JD you can have my ankle — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 24, 2018

Note to JD Martinez: Please tippy toe gingerly around the bases. There are 6 more games. Thanks, Mikey @RedSox — Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) October 24, 2018

JD Martinez is unreal — A-Smooth (@Asmooth718) October 24, 2018

JD Martinez is a beast — Blake Kamms (@blake_kamms) October 24, 2018

The two-bagger marked Martinez’s second RBI job of the game, as he plated Boston’s second run with a scorcher of a single in the first inning.

