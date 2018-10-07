Red Sox Fans Love Ryan Brasier Barking At Gary Sanchez To Get In Batter’s Box

Ryan Brasier was not messing around Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher saw fairly early action in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, entering the contest against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning. And as Brasier neared the final out of the frame, Yanks catcher Gary Sanchez stalled the action for a bit, which the right-hander was NOT happy about.

After Sanchez took his sweet time lollygagging around the batter’s box with a 1-2 count, Brasier didn’t hesitate to bark at the young backstop, clearly mouthing “F–k. Get in the f—ing box. God damn.” Sanchez eventually did work his way into the box, and Brasier mowed him down on the next pitch with a 97 mph fastball.

It came as no surprise that Sox fans were all sorts of fired up (with some NSFW language) after Brasier walked the walk and then talked the talk.

Will forever love Ryan Brasier now for telling Gary Sanchez to get his fat ass in the box right before punching him out. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 7, 2018

YOU GET IN THAT BATTER’S BOX SANCHEZ, AND YOU WILL STRIKEOUT! — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) October 7, 2018

Ryan Brasier is my new favorite player in the history of baseball. #getinthebox #redsox — Adam Pellerin (@adampellerin) October 7, 2018

Ryan Brasier trying to speed up the pace of a Red Sox-Yankees game. He is the hero that this world needs. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 7, 2018

Braiser a badass…#getinthebox — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 7, 2018

Brasier has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Red Sox this season, and his bravado Saturday night only will strengthen his case as a new fan favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports