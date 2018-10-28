Red Sox Fans Take Over Dodger Stadium With ‘Beat L.A.’ Chant After Game 4 Win

Red Sox Nation travels well, it appears.

The Boston Red Sox mounted a thrilling comeback Saturday night in Los Angeles, erasing an early four-run deficit to beat the Dodgers 9-6 in Game 4 of the World Series. The victory gave them a 3-1 series lead and moved them within one win of a championship.

Plenty of Red Sox fans saw the W in person, too. As the Dodgers faithful headed to the exits, a strong contingent of Boston supporters gathered in the Dodger Stadium stands above the Red Sox’s dugout and broke out a fitting chant.

Here’s video of the cool moment, courtesy of MassLive.com:

Who said road games have to be hostile environments? (Also, shout-out to that one fan rocking a Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown jersey.)

The “Beat L.A.” slogan has gotten plenty of use over the last few days, and those Boston fans will hope the Red Sox complete the mission Sunday night. David Price takes the mound in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium with the chance to secure the team’s fourth World Series title this century, while Clayton Kershaw will take the ball for L.A.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images