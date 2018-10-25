Red Sox Had Appropriate Music Selection In Locker Room After Game 2 Win

The Boston Red Sox are feeling pretty good as they get ready to head to Logan Airport.

With a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series, the Sox now own a 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic as it shifts to Dodger Stadium for Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5.

The mood clearly was good inside the Red Sox clubhouse after Wednesday’s win, and whoever was in charge of the playlist chose a pretty appropriate song.

Hotel California blaring in #RedSox clubhouse — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 25, 2018

Well played.

Boston will look to make its first mark on California in Game 3 on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images