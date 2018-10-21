Red Sox Introduce Fitting World Series Hashtag For Dodgers; Celtics Approve

The Boston-Los Angeles rivalry is ready to take its newest form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night to set up a historic World Series showdown with the Boston Red Sox.

Boston and L.A.’s sports teams have a rich history of doing battle, the most notable example being the great Celtics-Lakers rivalry that dominated the NBA in the 1980s.

So, after the Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic, the Red Sox welcomed them by bringing back a familiar hashtag.

The “Beat L.A.” mantra most recently was reserved for the Celtics’ NBA Finals matchups with the Lakers in 2008 and 2010, but the C’s don’t mind sharing. In fact, they’re fully on board with the hashtag.

We will always approve this message #BeatLA https://t.co/TzP5CaJDYV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 21, 2018

The Boston-L.A. World Series, which begins Tuesday night at Fenway Park, has the chance to be the first of many high-stakes clashes between the two sports cities. LeBron James’ Lakers and the talented Celtics both are expected to contend for NBA titles in the near future, while a Los Angeles Rams-New England Patriots Super Bowl could happen as early as this season.

Who knows, maybe even the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings will find their way to the Stanley Cup Final. In any case, there will be no love lost in Boston for its cross-country rival over the next two weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images