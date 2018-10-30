Red Sox Offseason Primer: Contract Situations For Each Player After 2018 Season

The Boston Red Sox are riding high after winning the World Series, but they soon will have to make some big personnel decisions.
Seven players on the current 40-man roster are set to hit free agency, including some pretty big names. Others have team or player options, while most others are at some point in the arbitration process.
With that in mind, we compiled the current contract situation of each Red Sox player with the 2018 campaign now concluded.
A few notes, just to make sure things are clear.
— When only a dollar amount is listed, that means it’s a player who is considered a veteran and will be under contract for 2019 at an already determined value.
— Once players become arbitration eligible, they get three years in the system (you can read more about how that works here). Players enter at Arbitration 1, with Arbitration 3 indicating their last year of arbitration (or under team control) before becoming a free agent.
— Pre-arbitration players are those who have not yet logged enough service time to enter arbitration.
— The fate of the three players with options in their contract will be known fairly soon. Teams/players have just three days after the World Series to make their decision.
— The Red Sox obviously can negotiate with players who will become free agents in hopes of bringing them back, but the player has the option to explore the open market and see what’s out there for them.
Now that all that is covered, here are the details, thanks to information provided by Spotrac.
Pitchers
Matt Barnes — Arbitration 1
Nathan Eovaldi — Free agent
Heath Hembree — Arbitration 1
Brian Johnson — Pre-arbitration
Joe Kelly — Free agent
Craig Kimbrel — Free agent
Austin Maddox — Pre-arbitration
Drew Pomeranz — Free agent
Rick Porcello — $21 million
David Price — Player Option, $31 million if he opts in
Eduardo Rodriguez — Arbitration 2
Chris Sale — Team option, $15 million if it’s picked up
Robby Scott — Pre-arbitration
Carson Smith — Arbitration 2
Tyler Thornburg — Arbitration 3
Hector Velazquez — Pre-arbitration
Brandon Workman — Arbitration 3
Steven Wright — Arbitration 2
Catchers
Sandy Leon — Arbitration 3
Blake Swihart — Arbitration 1
Christian Vazquez — $2.850 million
Infielders
Rafael Devers — Pre-arbitration
Xander Bogaerts — Arbitration 3
Marco Hernandez — Pre-arbitration
Brock Holt — Arbitration 3
Ian Kinsler — Free agent
Tzu-Wei Lin — Pre-arbitration
Mitch Moreland — $6.5 million
Eduardo Nunez — Player option (which he reportedly has picked up), $5 million if he opts in
Steve Pearce — Free agent
Dustin Pedroia — $15 million
Brandon Phillips — Free agent
Sam Travis — Pre-arbitration
Outfielders
Andrew Benintendi — Pre-arbitration
Mookie Betts — Arbitration 2
Jackie Bradley Jr. — Arbitration 3
J.D. Martinez — $23.750 million
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
