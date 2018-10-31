Red Sox Parade: Did World Series Trophy Get Damaged By Errant Beer Can Toss?

This may not be what the Boston Red Sox had in mind with that “Do Damage” mantra.

The Red Sox’s World Series victory parade Wednesday through the streets of Boston was by most accounts a glorious celebration of one of the best baseball teams ever.

But the festivities apparently got a little too rowdy at one point. According to those in attendance, a fan threw a full can of beer that struck a World Series trophy on one of the parade’s duck boats and caused some slight damage.

World Series trophy takes 'direct hit' from beer can during Red Sox parade https://t.co/94l5KAH2SF pic.twitter.com/mxzoiFxSDj — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 31, 2018

Chronicle news anchor Anthony Everett, who witnessed the incident, said the trophy was on the duck boat carrying Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, utilityman Tzu-Wei Lin, hitting coach Tim Hyers and assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett, among others.

“The World Series trophy took a direct hit,” Everett told WCVB-TV. “It got bent out of shape. They brought it back down into the truck and it looked like they fixed it pretty well, but there’s going to be some repairs involved with at least one of the World Series trophies.”

The above photos do show some noticeable damage to the miniature flags on the trophy, but as Everett mentioned, there was a repair team at the ready.

Fortunately, most of the other beers used as projectiles found human targets — although Mookie Betts may want to work on those hands.

That Mookie Betts can't catch ANYTHING… pic.twitter.com/fMYm4kIhc1 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 31, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images