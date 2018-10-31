Red Sox Parade Live Stream: Watch World Series Champs Celebrate In Boston

Boston is the City of Champions once again.

Fresh off their fourth World Series title in 15 years, the Boston Red Sox will celebrate on Wednesday with a parade through the streets of Boston. Fans will have an opportunity to cheer on Fall Classic heroes such as Nathan Eovaldi, Steve Pearce and David Price one last time before closing the book on baseball for the winter.

Watch the rally live starting at 9 a.m. ET in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images