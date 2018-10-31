Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Parade: ‘Sign Kid’ Is Back With An Update On Boston’s Insane Title Run

by on Wed, Oct 31, 2018 at 12:31PM

Jason McKeon may need a bigger sign soon.

McKeon, better known as “Sign Kid,” has become emblematic of the incredible success Boston’s sports teams have enjoyed in the 21st century. At just 16 years old, he’s already witnessed 11 Boston championships, the latest coming Sunday when the Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series.

“Sign Kid” has made it to nearly every championship parade over the years, and you’d best believe he was in the streets of Boston on Wednesday to celebrate the city’s latest title — with an updated sign, of course.

Many fans go an entire lifetime without seeing their favorite sports teams win it all. This kid can’t even count his teams’ titles on two hands.

Jealous yet?

