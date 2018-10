On Sunday, longtime NESN cameraman John Martin passed away at the age of 51 after a two-year battle with ALS, his wife Adrienne announced on her Facebook page Monday morning.

Martin spent 19 years with NESN and was well-known throughout the sports media business as well as the Boston sports teams.

After news of his death was announced, the Red Sox paid tribute to Martin with a touching video below.

We will miss you, John. pic.twitter.com/QgfQtsvAJP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 15, 2018

You also can read NESN’s statement on Martin here.